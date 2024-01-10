Acuitas Investments LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,054 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

ETON traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 17,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,046. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

