Acuitas Investments LLC Increases Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,481 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

Featured Stories

