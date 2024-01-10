Acuitas Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 136,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 752,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

See Also

