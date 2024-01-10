Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 3,442 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Iteris makes up about 1.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Iteris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITI remained flat at $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

