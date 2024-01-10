Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 28,625 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.58% of Lumos Pharma worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,612. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.64. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,889.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

