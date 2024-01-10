Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 34,117 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,117 shares during the quarter. Silicom comprises 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.58% of Silicom worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Silicom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,641. The company has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

