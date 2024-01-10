Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

NYSE AYI opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

