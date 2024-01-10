ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.00. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 195,978 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.42.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,929,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,739.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,739.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,772 shares of company stock worth $7,983,525 in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,611,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

