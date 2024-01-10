ADMA Biologics, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

