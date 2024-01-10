Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,541 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, hitting $590.48. 718,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.86 and a 200 day moving average of $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

