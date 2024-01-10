Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $590.55 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $596.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.18. The company has a market cap of $268.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

