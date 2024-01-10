Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $588.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.18. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

