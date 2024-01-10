Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Cut by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $151.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

