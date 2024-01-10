Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD opened at $2.01 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.