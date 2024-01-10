Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lifted by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Aflac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.