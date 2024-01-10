Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104,071 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

