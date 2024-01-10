Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stake Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,853 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.61% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $137,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

