Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

