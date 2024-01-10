Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 8.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 2,436,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,399,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.03% and a negative net margin of 178,954.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

