Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 9,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,732. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 383,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.