Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 9,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,732. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.39.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
