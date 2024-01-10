Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.