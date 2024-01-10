Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,074. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
