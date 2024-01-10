Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $171.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

