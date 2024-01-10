Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 4.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $362.89 and last traded at $364.93. 102,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 206,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $741.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 246,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

