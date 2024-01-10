Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.04

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.04 and last traded at $143.13, with a volume of 2261632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.56.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

