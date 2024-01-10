AlphaQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

