AlphaQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $153,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

