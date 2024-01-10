AlphaQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after buying an additional 5,350,172 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after buying an additional 3,033,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CVE opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

