AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NYSE TT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

