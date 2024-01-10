AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Tobam boosted its position in Enerplus by 427.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 86,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 69,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Enerplus by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,386,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $447.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ERF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Enerplus

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

