AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 79,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 298,547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after buying an additional 208,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

