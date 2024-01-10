AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Barclays by 36.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 6.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 75,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

