AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,618,000 after buying an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WIT opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

