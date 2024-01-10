AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.