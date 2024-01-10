AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

