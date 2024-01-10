AlphaQ Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $8,705,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 445,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 167.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 63,059 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

