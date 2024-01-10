Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 255,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 425,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 3.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,949 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,248. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Stories

