Alterity Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.6% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.84. 1,212,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,237. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.