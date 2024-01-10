Alterity Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $596.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.18. The company has a market capitalization of $268.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

