Alterity Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

GE stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.38. 1,213,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. General Electric has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $129.58.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.