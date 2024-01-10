Alterity Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 600,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

