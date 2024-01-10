Alterity Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,892,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,007,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,243.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

