Alterity Financial Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,731. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.