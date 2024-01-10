Alterity Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Alterity Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHG traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 432,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.57 and a one year high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

