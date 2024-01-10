Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.60

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 39521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.10 ($0.92).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.30. The stock has a market cap of £59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,057.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,571.43%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

