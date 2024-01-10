Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
