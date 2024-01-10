Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

