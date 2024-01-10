Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Purchases £9,579.70 in Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Martin John Wood acquired 191,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £9,579.70 ($12,211.22).
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
LON:REE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -0.44. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09).
Altona Rare Earths Company Profile
