Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Insider Purchases £9,579.70 in Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Martin John Wood acquired 191,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £9,579.70 ($12,211.22).

Altona Rare Earths Price Performance

LON:REE traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of -0.44. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Get Altona Rare Earths alerts:

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Altona Rare Earths Plc, a mining exploration company, focuses on the evaluation, development, and extraction of rare earth element metals in Africa. It has interests in the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project located in Mozambique. The company formerly known as Altona Energy Plc and changed its name to Altona Rare Earths Plc in February 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Altona Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altona Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.