ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 8.7%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.69. 167,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 358,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXO. UBS Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 50.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

