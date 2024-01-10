Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $26.92. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 14,101 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $779.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares in the company, valued at $375,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,599 shares of company stock worth $473,066 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

