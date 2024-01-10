Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.8 %

AEE stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

About Ameren



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

