American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

